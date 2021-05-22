Dubai: Although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many serious implications, affecting all economies in the world, the UAE has been exceptional.
Over the past year, the UAE saw the creation of 100,000 jobs in the retail and e-commerce sectors and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology and communications sectors.
On his Twitter page, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “The world economy shrank 4 per cent, international trade declined 20 per cent, and the world lost millions of jobs in 2020. However, the UAE economy created 100,000 jobs in the retail and e-commerce sectors and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology and communications sectors.
“We said and still say: Crisis management creates opportunities and management crises destroy gains,” Sheikh Mohammed said.