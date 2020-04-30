Shares jumped more than 10% as leading social network reports profit of $4.9b

Image Credit: AP

San Francisco: Facebook on Wednesday reported a jump in usage and higher revenues as the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded, sparking a rally in shares even as the social network warned of an uncertain outlook.

Facebook shares jumped more than 10 per cent after the leading social network reported profit of $4.9 billion (Dh18 billion) on revenue that grew 17 per cent to $17.4 billion during the first three months of this year.

Ranks of monthly active users grew 10 per cent to 2.6 billion for its core social network.