Wizz Financial launches the first global cross-border wallet for every nationality

"UPI is one of the most powerful pieces of public digital infrastructure the world has ever built. We have followed the Prime Minister's vision for UPI from the very beginning, and I am prouder than ever that Wizz Financial is now helping carry that vision beyond India's borders, spearheading a truly global, cross-border UPI ecosystem. With SWITCH, we are bringing payments, wallets and cross-border money movement together across the US, UAE and India, so that residents, non-residents and international customers can all move money through the same trusted rails," said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group CEO, Wizz Financial.