Vantage Markets strengthens UAE, MENA market engagement with trust-led regional strategy

“The UAE is one of the world’s most forward looking financial markets, and trust will be central to how global trading platforms participate in its next stage of growth,” said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage. “As markets evolve, traders are looking beyond access alone. They want transparency, education, credibility and long-term partnerships. These principles are at the heart of our regional engagement strategy and will guide how we continue to support traders and financial communities across the UAE and wider MENA region.”