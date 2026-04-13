VR Point launches the first 4D full-body VR experience in UAE

“We chose Dubai because no other city in the region is investing as aggressively in the future of immersive entertainment. The Dubai Gaming Strategy 2033 confirms that we are in the right place at the right time. The response from visitors since the opening has also exceeded our expectations. By introducing high-end technology previously limited to major tech hubs in Europe and North America, VR Point supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a global center for technological innovation and next-generation leisure,” Korkmaz added.