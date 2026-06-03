From legacy to longevity: Governance lessons for family enterprises in the Middle East

But these same dynamics raise the stakes when governance fails. In my work on boardroom disasters, one lesson recurs: when conflict is personal, escalation is faster and more destructive. In a non-family firm, people tell themselves, “It’s just business.” In a family enterprise, you can never truly walk away. You cannot divorce your surname. When trust fractures, the result is not ordinary disagreement but vendetta. I have seen situations where individuals were willing to damage or even dismantle a thriving business simply to hurt another family member. The business becomes collateral damage in an emotional war.