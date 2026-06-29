B3 International brings Italian manufacturing to MENA’s projects

Delivering a new standard for quality cables powering the Middle East
In modern infrastructure, architectural aesthetics often steal the spotlight, but a vital, hidden element defines every building’s safety and efficiency: its cabling. B3 International has established itself as a premier global manufacturer, delivering the precision, heritage, and renowned quality of Made in Italy craftsmanship to the world’s most ambitious projects.
B3 International manufactures certified, high-performance cabling and connectivity solutions for complex global infrastructure. Its comprehensive portfolio — including BMS, data, and fire-resistant cables—powers critical applications such as smart automation, climate control, and security networks. Rigorously engineered to international standards, B3 ensures transmission safety, stable data flow, and long-term operational continuity.
Rooted in the historic manufacturing hub of Castelfidardo in the Marche region, B3 infuses authentic Italian industrial craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technological precision. This commitment to manufacturing rigor ensures that behind every meter of B3 cable lies a tradition of millimetric reliability, capable of performing under the world’s most demanding environmental conditions.
B3 International combines traditional expertise with a modern edge to deliver strict compliance and uncompromising safety. This dedication is validated by a comprehensive suite of international accreditations. B3’s solutions are rigorously tested and certified by globally recognized quality bodies, including TÜV Rheinland, BRE and UL.
Furthermore, B3 actively champions environmental responsibility and safety, maintaining strict compliance with RoHS, IEC and CE directives. This includes a significant investment in advanced Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) materials, designed to reduce harmful smoke and toxic halogen emissions during fires.
With over 1,500 projects completed across 20 countries, B3 serves as a trusted ambassador of Italian manufacturing excellence for global infrastructure. Driven by an uncompromising commitment to quality and expansion, the company remains focused on driving future growth and building on its regional success.