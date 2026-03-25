V Perfumes successfully celebrated nationwide Hind Name Day

Aligned with Dubai Social Agenda 33, this campaign promotes the city’s vision of happy and cohesive communities. Through its support of the second phase of the Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Family Programme, V Perfumes aims to strengthen Emirati families, directly contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda. As we celebrate The Year of Family, this tribute to the name Hind serves as a reflection of a commitment to the values of identity, tradition, and familial empowerment that define the future of Dubai.