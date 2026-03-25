V Perfumes successfully celebrated nationwide Hind Name Day

'Hind' reflects identity, tradition, and family values shaping Dubai’s future
Dubai: V Perfumes is proud to conclude a successful Name Day celebration dedicated to the name Hind. On March 22nd, 2026, V Perfumes invited every person named Hind to visit any of its stores across the UAE to receive a complimentary gift of the Hind perfume. The campaign was a success with many individuals named Hind visiting V Perfumes and collecting their free gift.
The Hind Name Day event is part of V Perfumes' commitment to celebrating the personal connection between identity and fragrance. The name Hind, deeply rooted in Arabian history, symbolises strength and grace. These qualities are mirrored in the Arabian Eagle’s Hind fragrance.
Aligned with Dubai Social Agenda 33, this campaign promotes the city’s vision of happy and cohesive communities. Through its support of the second phase of the Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Family Programme, V Perfumes aims to strengthen Emirati families, directly contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda. As we celebrate The Year of Family, this tribute to the name Hind serves as a reflection of a commitment to the values of identity, tradition, and familial empowerment that define the future of Dubai.
Hind by Arabian Eagle Hind, a best-selling floral fruity fragrance. The fragrance opens with incense, pink pepper, vine peach, and hazelnut. The heart of the scent reveals rose, jasmine blossom, osmanthus, and coconut. The fragrance settles into sandalwood, ambergris, white musk, and labdanum. The scent has become a modern icon for those who seek a signature scent that stands out.
For more information and to find the nearest store location, please visit the V Perfumes website.