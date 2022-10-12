The UAE’s General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) had its interactive dashboard on display at Gitex Global, which will be a key component of its digital transformation plan to create a detailed customer database.
“This innovative project kickstarts the Authority’s journey to build sophisticated systems that support the introduction of new digital platforms, allowing customers to complete services through systems that use latest technology such as Artificial Intelligence and other innovations,” said Hind Al Suwaidi, Head of the Benefits Management Department at GPSSA.
“The significance of such data lies not only in managing operations related to pension services, but in enhancing the transparency and agility in the Authority’s operations, thereby allowing them to continuously improve services and maintain sustainable resources.”
The interactive dashboard detailed data about customers such as age, profession and social status, amongst others. The technology utilized supports detection of patterns to analyze customer data, while ‘providing future orientation that results in building a leading and sustainable pension system in par with highest international standards’, said Hind.