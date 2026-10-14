UAE-based Trinetra Labs launches BlueHands.ai to bring AI-powered software creation and automation to everyday businesses

“The UAE is not just adopting AI; it is helping shape what the future of AI can look like. At Trinetra Labs, we want to be part of that journey by building solutions here that can make a difference globally. With BlueHands.ai, our ambition is to put the power to create software and deploy AI within reach of everyday businesses and people with ideas, enabling more of them to participate in the AI-driven economy,” said Ravi Neb, Founder of Trinetra Labs.