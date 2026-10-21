GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Corporate News

Trust Institute, OKX join forces to expand free financial trading education in the UAE

No deposit, investment, purchase of digital assets or trading activity is required

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Trust Institute, OKX join forces to expand free financial trading education in the UAE

Dubai: Trust Training and Development Institute (Trust Institute), a Dubai-based financial education provider, has announced a collaboration with OKX, a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform, to expand access to free financial-market education in the United Arab Emirates.

Through this collaboration, Trust Institute will offer complimentary educational seminars for beginners and individuals seeking to strengthen their understanding of financial markets. The sessions will cover financial-market fundamentals, forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, trading principles, risk management and emerging financial technologies.

Eligible participants must register for a free OKX account to attend the educational sessions. No deposit, investment, purchase of digital assets or trading activity is required. Account registration and any applicable verification procedures will be managed by OKX.

The programme aims to provide accessible learning opportunities while introducing participants to market structures, trading concepts, analytical approaches and responsible risk management. The educational sessions will emphasize knowledge development rather than trading activity or investment performance.

As blockchain technology, digital assets and tokenization continue to influence financial markets, understanding the relationship between traditional financial instruments and emerging technologies has become increasingly important. Trust Institute's educational programmes address these developments by combining foundational market knowledge with explanations of evolving financial technologies.

The collaboration brings together Trust Institute's educational expertise and OKX's digital-asset ecosystem to support greater awareness of financial-market developments, associated risks and informed decision-making.

Operating from Dubai, Trust Institute provides structured training and mentorship-led programmes focused on financial-market education. The institute delivers educational programmes within its authorized activities, focusing on market fundamentals, trading concepts, financial analysis and risk management. Trust Training and Development Institute is licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

OKX is a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform providing digital-asset products, services and infrastructure.

The programme is intended solely for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice, financial recommendations or an invitation to trade. Financial markets and digital assets involve risks, including potential capital losses. Participation does not guarantee investment returns or trading success. Eligibility and programme availability are subject to applicable requirements.

Further information about Trust Institute is available at https://trustinst.com/.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) gestures as the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah welcomes him upon arrival at Kuwait International Airport, in Kuwait City on October 19, 2026.

Macron arrives in Kuwait to begin four-nation Gulf tour

1m read
UAE tops global ranking for wealthy family offices

UAE tops global ranking for wealthy family offices

2m read
Al Gergawi at MBRLF: Dubai is a global talent hub

Al Gergawi at MBRLF: Dubai is a global talent hub

6m read
Chinese President Xi Jinping, First lady of China Peng Liyuan, U.S. President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the red carpet during an arrival ceremony on September 23, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Trump rolls out rare welcome for Xi as talks begin

3m read