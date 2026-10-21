Trust Institute, OKX join forces to expand free financial trading education in the UAE

No deposit, investment, purchase of digital assets or trading activity is required
Dubai: Trust Training and Development Institute (Trust Institute), a Dubai-based financial education provider, has announced a collaboration with OKX, a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform, to expand access to free financial-market education in the United Arab Emirates.
Through this collaboration, Trust Institute will offer complimentary educational seminars for beginners and individuals seeking to strengthen their understanding of financial markets. The sessions will cover financial-market fundamentals, forex, stocks, cryptocurrency, trading principles, risk management and emerging financial technologies.
Eligible participants must register for a free OKX account to attend the educational sessions. No deposit, investment, purchase of digital assets or trading activity is required. Account registration and any applicable verification procedures will be managed by OKX.
The programme aims to provide accessible learning opportunities while introducing participants to market structures, trading concepts, analytical approaches and responsible risk management. The educational sessions will emphasize knowledge development rather than trading activity or investment performance.
As blockchain technology, digital assets and tokenization continue to influence financial markets, understanding the relationship between traditional financial instruments and emerging technologies has become increasingly important. Trust Institute's educational programmes address these developments by combining foundational market knowledge with explanations of evolving financial technologies.
The collaboration brings together Trust Institute's educational expertise and OKX's digital-asset ecosystem to support greater awareness of financial-market developments, associated risks and informed decision-making.
Operating from Dubai, Trust Institute provides structured training and mentorship-led programmes focused on financial-market education. The institute delivers educational programmes within its authorized activities, focusing on market fundamentals, trading concepts, financial analysis and risk management. Trust Training and Development Institute is licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
OKX is a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform providing digital-asset products, services and infrastructure.
The programme is intended solely for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice, financial recommendations or an invitation to trade. Financial markets and digital assets involve risks, including potential capital losses. Participation does not guarantee investment returns or trading success. Eligibility and programme availability are subject to applicable requirements.
Further information about Trust Institute is available at https://trustinst.com/.