Traze unveils AI innovations as Elite Sponsor at Forex Expo Dubai 2025

"Our participation at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025 as an Elite Sponsor reflects Traze’s unwavering commitment to the region and to the global trading community," said Afshin Setoudeh, Chief Marketing Officer at Traze. "We are here to empower traders with a smarter, safer, and more transparent way to invest, supported by advanced tools and a regulatory framework they can trust. Dubai is a global hub for innovation in finance, and we are excited to showcase how Traze is shaping the future of online trading."