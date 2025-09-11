Company adheres to a dual regulatory framework, which promises compliance across contexts
Trade247, a fully regulated brokerage firm headquartered in Dubai, has officially launched its services in the UAE market. Its presence aligns with the growing demand from investors across the UAE who are seeking highly regulated environments, greater transparency in dealings, and wider access to global investment opportunities.
Trade247 is licensed to operate, regulated, and supervised by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius. The company adheres to a dual regulatory framework, which promises compliance across contexts. Subsequently, this partnership between the regulators represents a time when investor reliance and trust in regulated brokers is gradually increasing, specifically in light of global investor fears regarding unlicensed platforms and the clear need for better investor protection.
Trade247 describes itself as an access provider to multi-asset trading, providing access to global forex, equities, indices, commodities, precious metals, energy markets, and digital currencies. Trade247 is based on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), considered one of the world's most prominent trading systems, which offers round-the-clock access to multi-asset classes as well as sophisticated charting tools and algorithmic trading. Trade247's strong presence in the UAE and Dubai adds to the emirate's strategy of developing its financial ecosystem and becoming an international capital market, fintech, and overall international investment hub.
"Investor knowledge is experience maturing, and investors in the UAE are searching for both opportunities and security," states one financial consultant based in Dubai when asked to comment about the launch. "Platforms that have strong regulatory guidance, offer some diverse products, and offer some sort of investor education are becoming the go-to platforms."
Trade247 has launched account options for all types of investors, from traditional retail traders to professional accounts, just the same as swap-free Islamic accounts and demo accounts for those who want to trade in practice. Trade247 deposits and withdrawals are executed via bank transfer and card payment, with a processing time ranging from a few hours to one business day. Trade247 customer support is available in both English and Arabic. Sponsored educational resources are offered to support the learning process for investors.
The launch of Trade247 also reflects Dubai's continued investment in building a world-class financial infrastructure. Dubai has become home to traditional investment-free zones like Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), increasing ease of access and regulations for brokerages and FinTech operators. Digital-first finance is particularly attractive to younger investors, with greater demand for cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices, as this investor segment uses diversification strategies.
Trade247 agents, along with the new platforms, increase market participation, but the focus of the markets still stays on investor education and risk management. Effective investor education complements
responsible risk management. Appropriate regulation offers a degree of comfort, but investing still has associated risks that demand understanding and self-control.
The official launch of Trade247 in Dubai reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing trusted, transparent, and regulated trading solutions. Designed to serve both experienced investors and first-time traders, Trade247 combines strong regulatory standards, advanced technology, and a diverse multi-asset offering. With this approach, the firm is well positioned to support investors across the UAE and lead the growth of the country’s retail trading ecosystem in the years ahead.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox