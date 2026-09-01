Towr’s B2B platform streamlines automotive logistics and vehicle transportation across the UAE

The B2B platform is supported by Towr’s nationwide transportation network
Towr, a UAE-based automotive logistics and vehicle transportation company, is helping businesses manage vehicle movements more efficiently through its dedicated B2B platform.
Designed for dealerships, garages, rental companies, fleet operators and other automotive businesses, the platform provides a centralised system for requesting, coordinating and tracking vehicle transportation and recovery services across the UAE.
Rather than relying on phone calls, fragmented communication and manual follow-ups, businesses can manage their automotive logistics requirements through one structured digital workflow.
Through the platform, companies can submit transportation requests, provide vehicle and location details, monitor trip status and coordinate multiple vehicle movements from a single business account. This provides greater visibility over day-to-day logistics operations while simplifying the management of both individual and high-volume transportation requirements.
The B2B platform is supported by Towr’s nationwide transportation network, which includes access to more than 500 transport and recovery trucks operating across all seven emirates. To date, Towr has facilitated more than 101,000 vehicle transportation and recovery trips across the UAE.
Towr’s services extend beyond traditional vehicle recovery. The company supports a wide range of automotive logistics requirements, including the transportation of operational and non-operational vehicles, movement of vehicles between dealerships and branches, garage collections and deliveries, fleet relocations and other scheduled or on-demand vehicle movements.
For automotive dealerships, the platform can be used to coordinate vehicle movements between branches, workshops, storage facilities and customers. Garages can arrange vehicle collection and delivery, while rental and fleet companies can manage vehicle transfers, breakdown movements and other operational logistics requirements through the same system.
By combining technology with an extensive transportation network and dedicated operational support, Towr provides businesses with a single point of coordination for their automotive logistics requirements.
The platform also provides reporting and trip history capabilities, allowing businesses to maintain organised records of completed vehicle movements and monitor transportation activity over time. This gives management teams greater transparency over operations, service performance and overall vehicle movement activity.
“Automotive businesses manage hundreds or even thousands of vehicle movements, and coordinating those movements efficiently can become a significant operational challenge,” said a spokesperson from the Towr team.
“Our B2B platform gives companies one place to request, monitor and manage their automotive transportation requirements while our operations team and nationwide network handle the execution.”
Towr’s approach brings together automotive logistics, technology and operational coordination within one integrated service. The company’s objective is to simplify the way vehicles are moved across the UAE, whether the requirement involves a single vehicle, recurring transportation or large-scale fleet movements.
Through its B2B platform and nationwide operational network, Towr continues to develop its position as a technology-driven automotive logistics and transportation company serving businesses across the UAE.