Tiger Properties unveils “Sky Gate” in JVT Dubai with Dh600 million investment

A new 45-storey tower with 400+ units expands firm’s presence in Dubai real estate

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Tiger Properties, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its latest residential project, “Sky Gate”, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Dubai, with a total investment of Dh600 million.

This marks the company’s third major project in 2025, underscoring its continued expansion strategy and response to the growing demand for premium residential properties in Dubai.

Modern living with elegant design and full furnishing

“Sky Gate” features a 45-storey luxury tower comprising 403 residential units, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom apartments, and duplex units.

Each apartment is fully furnished with elegant interiors and premium finishes, designed to provide residents with a refined lifestyle that blends comfort, functionality, and sophistication.

World-class amenities for an exceptional lifestyle

Residents of Sky Gate will enjoy a truly elevated living experience, complemented by a wide range of high-end leisure and wellness facilities, including:

  • Resort-style swimming pools (including an ice plunge pool)

  • A fully equipped gym and luxury spa center

  • Steam and sauna rooms

  • Outdoor jogging and walking tracks

  • BBQ and family entertainment areas

  • Dedicated children’s play zones

  • Multi-level parking spaces

  • 24/7 security, concierge, and reception services

Flexible ownership options starting from Dh620,000

Tiger Properties offers flexible post-handover payment plans tailored to suit the needs of both investors and end-users seeking high value and convenience:

Studios: 20% down payment, 50% during construction, 10% upon handover, and 20% post-handover over two years.

1–3 Bedroom Apartments: 70% during construction and 30% post-handover over two years

Prime location in the heart of Dubai

Ideally located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Sky Gate provides residents with easy access to Dubai’s major landmarks and business hubs while maintaining a calm, family-friendly atmosphere.

Key destinations include:

  • 12 minutes → Dubai Hills Mall

  • 12 minutes → Dubai Autodrome

  • 14 minutes → Dubai Marina

  • 15 minutes → Burj Al Arab

  • 16 minutes → Downtown Dubai

  • 18 minutes → Palm Jumeirah

  • 25 minutes → Dubai International Airport

Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zoubi: “Sky Gate marks a new chapter in Tiger Properties’ journey to deliver exceptional developments”

He added, Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zoubi, CEO of Tiger Properties, said:

“Construction is expected to take approximately three years, with unit handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2028. The UAE real estate market continues to demonstrate strong performance and growing investor confidence, both locally and internationally.”

Interested buyers can learn more or register at www.tigerproperties.ae

