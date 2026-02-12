GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Starmer demands apology after Manchester United co-owner Ratcliffe says UK ‘colonised’ by immigrants

Public and political outrage over Ratcliffe's divisive statements

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe is receiving backlash from all sides after making divisive statements about immigrants
Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe is receiving backlash from all sides after making divisive statements about immigrants
AFP-OLI SCARFF

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has demanded an immediate apology from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, after the businessman made inflammatory comments about immigration in a Sky News interview recently.

What Ratcliffe said

In the Sky News interview, Ratcliffe stated:

"You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people"

Political response

Starmer condemned the remarks as "offensive and wrong," taking to X to issue a sharp rebuke. The Prime Minister highlighted three core points: Britain is a "proud, tolerant, and diverse country," the language "plays into the hands of those who want to divide our country," and a formal apology should be issued immediately.

Football community speaks out

The backlash has extended beyond Westminster into the football world. The supporters group Kick It Out branded Ratcliffe's language as "disgraceful" and "divisive," pointing out that Manchester United itself is a globally recognised club built on diversity and inclusion.

Widespread public backlash

The comments have received severe condemnation across the football community and the general public, with many viewing the remarks as divisive and out of touch with modern Britain's diverse society.

Critics and several media outlets pointed out that Ratcliffe, who resides in Monaco and has been described as a tax exile, stated that the UK population had increased by 12 million since 2020. However, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that the population of the UK was 67 million in mid-2020 and 70 million in mid-2024.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballmanchester united

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Delhi HC rejects Rajpal Yadav’s plea for more time to surrender

‘I have no money’: Rajpal Yadav surrenders to jail

2m read
Rafid Automotive Solutions handled nearly 269K calls

Rafid Automotive Solutions handled nearly 269K calls

2m read
Emirates President Sir Tim Clark speaks about digital passports and automated border systems, saying Europe should have adopted the technology years ago.

Europe is late on digital borders, says Emirates boss

3m read
A brief CGI clip in an Emirates YouTube tribute to Sir Tim Clark appears to show the airline’s future Boeing 777X cabin, featuring business class suites with doors and a lounge-style seating area.

See: Emirates' new cabins have special seating layout

3m read