Thumbay Healthcare inaugurates Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Unit and Royale Presidential Suite at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman

Commenting on the occasion, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, said: “This launch represents how healthcare is evolving — it is no longer just about treatment, but about delivering outcomes with experience, dignity, and precision. With Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, we are bringing advanced healing solutions that significantly improve recovery timelines. At the same time, the Thumbay Royale Presidential Suite reflects our commitment to redefining patient care by integrating clinical excellence with personalised comfort. Together, these additions strengthen our vision of building a comprehensive Academic Health System that leads not just in capability, but in patient experience.”