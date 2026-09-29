The Entrepreneur who is building a new standard for education across the Middle East

Sehgal's second company, KODEIT, has taken a deliberately more sensible route into artificial intelligence than much of the education technology industry. Rather than adding AI features to chase a trend, KODEIT built its tools around one test: does a feature make a teacher's job easier, or does it just make a demo look impressive? That approach shows up in what the company has chosen not to build as much as in what it has shipped. Its AI tools center on lesson-planning support, assessment feedback, and administrative relief, rather than applications aimed at replacing instruction altogether.