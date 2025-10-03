The Brothers Magicians and Hamza Arts honored with Prestigious Merlin Award

Las Vegas-style magic hits Dubai with tigers, wild beasts & futuristic illusions
In a city world-famous for luxury and world-class entertainment, The Brothers Magicians Magicalmost & Hamza Arts have emerged as Dubai’s premier illusionists, dazzling audiences with their daring artistry, futuristic illusions, and spectacular performances with wild animals.
The Brothers Magicians are celebrated for their unique blend of styles: Magicalmost with his futuristic, high-tech illusions that merge elegance and mystery, and Hamza Arts with his fearless stunts featuring tigers and exotic creatures, often compared to Siegfried & Roy but with a distinctive Middle Eastern flair.
Together, The Brothers Magicians Magicalmost & Hamza Arts deliver a breathtaking fusion of technology, danger, and wonder—where the impossible becomes reality. From levitations and cutting-edge digital magic to heart-stopping moments with untamed animals, their shows have become the highlight of luxury galas, corporate events, and VIP gatherings across Dubai and beyond.
Their achievements shine brightly: honored with the Merlin Award by the International Magicians Society, widely recognized as the Oscar of Magic, the brothers stand as two of the most innovative performers in the region.
In fact, Tony Hassini, President of the International Magicians Society, traveled all the way from Las Vegas to Dubai to personally present them with this prestigious award, marking a historic moment for Dubai’s entertainment scene.
“We want our audiences to feel the same awe and wonder we experienced watching the great masters of illusion,” say The Brothers Magicians Magicalmost & Hamza Arts. “By combining futuristic magic with the raw power of wild animals, every show becomes a journey of mystery and unforgettable excitement.”
With their rising global reputation, The Brothers Magicians Magicalmost & Hamza Arts are bringing the spirit of Las Vegas to Dubai, while proudly showcasing Middle Eastern passion, creativity, and innovation to the world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox