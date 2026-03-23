The biggest property show opens March 25, 2026 - offering year-round access to 30+ developers

DPS a one stop solution for brokers, investors and buyers
The Biggest Property Exhibition (DPS) of Dubai Properties officially opens this Wednesday, 25th March, introducing a new concept to the emirate’s thriving real estate market. Unlike traditional property exhibitions that run for a few days, DPS will remain open 365 days a year, bringing together 30+ developers under one roof in a permanent showcase designed to serve investors, brokers, and buyers alike.
The year-round platform allows visitors to explore residential, commercial, and off-plan projects at their convenience, compare prices and payment plans, and meet developers as DAMAC, Sobha, Binghatti, Danube, Beyond, Ellington, Deca, and more directly. Organizers say the goal is to streamline the property search process and create a central hub for real estate transactions.
For investors, the show offers direct access to multiple developers, competitive launch offers, and clearer comparisons of potential returns. Brokers benefit from centralized inventories, easier networking, and faster deal closures. Buyers gain the advantage of viewing multiple projects in one location, receiving personalized consultations, and assessing flexible payment plans side by side.
A DPS spokesperson said the concept was created after identifying a clear market need: “Permanent property platform where serious buyers, investors, and brokers can meet developers at any time of the year. This initiative will benefit everyone by making the process more transparent, efficient, and accessible.”
With Dubai’s property sector continuing to attract global attention, DPS aims to become a year-round gateway for real estate opportunity.