TASNEEF and Zelo announce strategic collaboration

Khalfan AlSaadi, General Manager, TASNEEF-RINA Business Assurance, said: “Through this collaboration with Zelo, we are bringing together two areas of expertise that complement each other very well. TASNEEF’s role in assurance and verification supports the development of structured solutions that help organisations operate with greater confidence, clarity, and efficiency. We see this MoU as a strong foundation for exploring practical opportunities that deliver real value to the UAE market.