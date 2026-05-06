TASNEEF and Zelo announce strategic collaboration

Initiative to help explore integrated assurance and financing solutions in the UAE
TASNEEF-RINA Business Assurance, a subsidiary of Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF), and Zelo have announced a strategic collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore new opportunities in the UAE where assurance, verification, and financing capabilities can be integrated to support more efficient business and institutional outcomes.
This collaboration brings together TASNEEF’s extensive expertise in inspection, classification, conformity assessment, certification, verification, and business assurance with Zelo’s specialised capabilities in invoice financing and structured financial solutions. Under the MoU, both parties will jointly explore areas where their services can complement one another to create stronger, more reliable, and more efficient operational frameworks for clients and counterparties across the UAE.
The partnership is designed to establish a practical framework for joint engagement on selected opportunities where trusted assurance processes and financing solutions can be aligned to improve operational efficiency, streamline workflows, enhance transparency, and unlock measurable value for businesses and institutions across multiple sectors.
As part of the agreement, TASNEEF will provide reliable, standards-based assurance and related services, serving as an assurance trigger and trusted validation input within Zelo’s evaluation of financing and payment acceleration solutions. In addition, both parties will collaborate on assessing market opportunities within the UAE, evaluating operating models where TASNEEF’s verification and assurance services can strengthen Zelo’s financing review processes, conducting joint workshops and discussions with prospective clients, and exploring pilot structures and workflow designs that support scalable implementation.
Khalfan AlSaadi, General Manager, TASNEEF-RINA Business Assurance, said: “Through this collaboration with Zelo, we are bringing together two areas of expertise that complement each other very well. TASNEEF’s role in assurance and verification supports the development of structured solutions that help organisations operate with greater confidence, clarity, and efficiency. We see this MoU as a strong foundation for exploring practical opportunities that deliver real value to the UAE market.
At TASNEEF, our slogan, ‘Setting Standards. Ensuring Safety.’ is more than a statement; it reflects the core of who we are. Our responsibility extends beyond individual projects; it is about safeguarding the integrity, reliability, and trust of entire ecosystems across industries in the UAE and beyond.
As industries continue to evolve, the need for trust, transparency, and assurance becomes increasingly critical, not only in technical and industrial sectors, but also across the financial ecosystem. Through this collaboration with Zelo, we are creating a stronger bridge between assurance and financing capabilities, enabling more informed decision-making and stronger business confidence.
Our expertise in delivering high-quality assurance and verification services helps establish a trusted foundation for more structured and reliable solutions. This ultimately enables organisations to operate with greater resilience, efficiency, and confidence. We view this partnership as an important step toward building practical, scalable models that contribute to a more transparent and sustainable business environment in the UAE.”
Dhanush Arjun, CEO & Co-Founder of Zelo, said: “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building practical, market-relevant solutions in the UAE. By combining TASNEEF’s assurance capabilities with Zelo’s financing expertise, we can explore new models that help organisations operate more effectively while supporting broader ecosystem efficiency.”
The MoU marks an important first step in establishing a structured and strategic foundation for collaboration between TASNEEF and Zelo in the UAE. It provides a clear framework for both parties to identify and pursue relevant opportunities where assurance and financing capabilities can be aligned to deliver practical value, improve market efficiency, and support long-term sustainable growth across the business ecosystem.