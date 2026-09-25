Sterling Ark announces strategic alliance with Ajyal Holding following 25% stake acquisition

Partnership to give impetus to Sterling Ark’s business growth & expansion across the GCC
Dubai: Sterling Ark, an independent integrated real estate advisory and project delivery firm, today announced a strategic alliance with Ajyal Holding, a diversified business group headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Under the agreement, Ajyal Holding has acquired a 25% stake in Sterling Ark. The alliance aims to accelerate business growth, expand market opportunities, leverage complementary capabilities and expertise, and strengthen Sterling Ark’s regional ambitions.
The development comes as Sterling Ark prepares to expand its independent, founder-led platform across the GCC, building on its existing project expertise, leadership capabilities, and operating frameworks.
Expressing his confidence in the alliance, Sankey Prasad, Chairman, Sterling Ark, said, “Our alliance with Ajyal Holding marks an important step in Sterling Ark’s progress. It gives us greater scope to pursue new opportunities and build on our capabilities across the region. We see strong potential in bringing our respective strengths together to create long-term value.”
Ajyal Holding has a presence across real estate, contracting, fit-out, building materials and technology, among other sectors, through its subsidiaries and associate companies. These businesses operate across areas that intersect with Sterling Ark’s end-to-end advisory and project delivery capabilities, as well as its project experience across commercial, residential, logistics, warehousing, master planning, hospitality, education, culture and recreation, retail and F&B, industrial and healthcare. The alliance leverages these complementary strengths to give Sterling Ark a broader platform to pursue new opportunities and deepen its market reach.
Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed M. Al Romaithi, Chairman, Ajyal Holding, said, “Ajyal Holding looks for opportunities to partner with businesses that have a clear sense of purpose and the ability to turn that vision into results. We see that quality in Sterling Ark and in Sankey Prasad’s leadership of the business. His experience in the region and understanding of the real estate sector give us confidence in the direction of the company and the value of this relationship.”
“Our association with Sterling Ark reflects our belief in entrepreneurship and innovation as drivers of progress. We are pleased to formalize this relationship and look forward to developing it through practical areas of cooperation,” added Rashid Al Romaithi, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Ajyal Holding.
Technology plays an important role in Sterling Ark’s growth strategy and structured project governance. Through its Technology as a Service model, the company uses AI, standardized processes and real-time information systems to strengthen project governance, transparency, collaboration and decision-making. The approach gives clients better visibility into project performance and greater consistency across project delivery.
Sharing his thoughts on Sterling Ark’s growth strategy, Cherian Sankey, Group Managing Director – Strategy & Innovation, Sterling Ark, said, “Technology will remain central to how we build the business for the opportunities ahead. This alliance with Ajyal Holding gives us a solid base to pursue new opportunities across the region and build on our capabilities. Our focus is on creating a business that can operate at scale and respond to the changing needs of the real estate sector.”
This strategic alliance also holds significance in the context of developments in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector. The region presents opportunities across key asset classes. In H1 2026, Abu Dhabi recorded AED 117 billion in total real estate transactions, up 112 per cent year-on-year, and a 309% increase in FDI in the sector.
The momentum in the construction sector adds another dimension to this opportunity. These factors create opportunities for both businesses to leverage the region’s expanding pipeline of real estate and construction activity through this alliance.
Founded by seasoned real estate leader and entrepreneur Sankey Prasad, Sterling Ark, formerly Colliers Project Leaders, is an integrated real estate advisory and project delivery firm providing end-to-end solutions across the built environment. The firm partners with occupiers, investors, developers, and institutions to plan, manage, and deliver complex projects with certainty, transparency, and control.
With a strong emphasis on governance, technical rigor, and execution excellence, Sterling Ark combines strategic advisory with hands-on project leadership to safeguard client interests at every stage of the asset lifecycle.
Ajyal Holding is a diversified business group with businesses ranging across construction, engineering, aviation, building materials, sports, insurance, services, technology and real estate. The group’s philosophy rests on excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth across its operations, with a focus on delivering value to clients and stakeholders.
Ajyal Holding operates through its subsidiaries and associate companies and has formed strategic partnerships across sectors, including real estate, technology, advanced manufacturing and maritime technology.