Sterling Ark announces strategic alliance with Ajyal Holding following 25% stake acquisition

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed M. Al Romaithi, Chairman, Ajyal Holding, said, “Ajyal Holding looks for opportunities to partner with businesses that have a clear sense of purpose and the ability to turn that vision into results. We see that quality in Sterling Ark and in Sankey Prasad’s leadership of the business. His experience in the region and understanding of the real estate sector give us confidence in the direction of the company and the value of this relationship.”