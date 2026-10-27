Standard Asset Company opens UAE office to drive $1.5B bitcoin and real estate strategy

SAC appoints Coinbase to manage Bitcoin holdings, deepening US-UAE commercial ties
Abu Dhabi: Standard Proprietary Company Ltd. (“Standard Asset Company” or “SAC”) today announced the opening of its headquarters in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The office will lead the firm’s anticipated $1.5 billion asset management strategy, which pairs a professionally managed Bitcoin reserve with the acquisition of marquee UAE real estate assets.
SAC was founded by Sakhib Waseem, Adam Ali, and Mason Borda. Together, the founding team brings a proven institutional track record, having advised on over $7 billion in transactions and facilitated over $1 billion in global digital asset offerings. Its advisers and shareholders include Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum; Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff; Brett Tejpaul, Co-CEO of Coinbase Institutional; and Lord Iain McNicol, Member of the UK House of Lords. Together, they reflect SAC’s commitment to deepening commercial ties between the United States and the UAE.
“Building a company in the UAE which connects the digital economy with the traditional economy is something I am proud to be involved in. The strategy developed with Coinbase brings institutional expertise and discipline to our digital asset holdings, with the objective of investing returns into hospitality and real estate here in the Emirates.” said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, Member of the Dubai Royal Family.
SAC is built around balance, combining two of the world’s most enduring stores of value. One side of the portfolio is a Bitcoin reserve held and managed to institutional standards. The other is a portfolio of landmark UAE real estate assets.
Coinbase Asset Management, led by its President and former BlackRock executive Anthony Bassili, has been engaged as the exclusive asset manager for SAC’s Bitcoin holdings.
“The UAE is a critical hub for the adoption of digital assets globally. What makes Standard Asset Company’s strategy so special is how it directly connects institutional Bitcoin management with real-world assets. We are excited to support SAC as their exclusive Bitcoin asset manager,” said Brett Tejpaul, Co-CEO, Coinbase Institution.
Enduring Value, Institutional Standards“Institutions around the world are moving to hold digital and physical assets side by side, and very few vehicles are built to do both with real discipline.
The UAE is leading that shift. Its regulatory clarity and long-term ambition make it the natural home for Standard Asset Co, and the foundation from which we intend to grow.”Sakhib Waseem, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Standard Asset Company Standard Proprietary Company Ltd. (“Standard Asset Company” or “SAC”) is a UAE-based proprietary asset management company headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).
Led by co-founders Sakhib Waseem, Adam Ali and Mason Borda, whose combined backgrounds span more than $7 billion in transaction advisory and $1 billion in digital asset offerings, SAC combines institutional Bitcoin treasury management with the acquisition of landmark real estate assets across the UAE.