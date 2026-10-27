Standard Asset Company opens UAE office to drive $1.5B bitcoin and real estate strategy

SAC was founded by Sakhib Waseem, Adam Ali, and Mason Borda. Together, the founding team brings a proven institutional track record, having advised on over $7 billion in transactions and facilitated over $1 billion in global digital asset offerings. Its advisers and shareholders include Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum; Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff; Brett Tejpaul, Co-CEO of Coinbase Institutional; and Lord Iain McNicol, Member of the UK House of Lords. Together, they reflect SAC’s commitment to deepening commercial ties between the United States and the UAE.