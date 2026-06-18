SICO Capital introduces its 3rd equities fund – the GCC dividends fund

Commenting on the launch, Ali Marshad, Deputy Group CEO - Buy Side at SICO BSC (C), stated: The launch of the SICO GCC Dividends Fund by SICO Capital reflects our continued commitment as a Group to expanding our investment solutions in line with the evolving needs of investors in Saudi Arabia. Through this new offering, which supports a more balanced portfolio construction approach, the Fund’s strategy is designed to play a dual role by enhancing yield through regular distributions from companies with stable returns, while focusing on reducing the relative impact of market fluctuations compared to growth strategies that invest in high-growth companies. The SICO Capital Equities Asset Management team aims to provide investors with access to dividend-focused equity opportunities across regional markets, enabling them to add an investment category that complements fixed income investments while contributing to building more diversified and balanced portfolios capable of delivering sustainable performance across different market conditions.”