SICO Capital introduces its 3rd equities fund – the GCC dividends fund

The fund aims to provide investors with quarterly income and long-term capital growth
SICO Capital licensed by the Capital Market Authority and a wholly owned subsidiary of SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, today announced the launch of the SICO GCC Dividends Fund, The Fund marks SICO Capital’s third equity fund and the sixth fund within SICO Group’s suite of investment funds. The open-ended equity fund, domiciled in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and managed by SICO Capital, offers investors exposure to dividend-paying equities across the GCC region.
The fund aims to provide investors with quarterly income and long-term capital growth by investing primarily in listed companies with sustainable dividend policies and strong underlying financial fundamentals. The investment strategy combines quantitative screening techniques with in-depth fundamental analysis to identify companies demonstrating resilient business models, sound balance sheets, and disciplined capital allocation practices.
The fund offers two-unit classes to accommodate different investor profiles. Class A is intended for institutional investors with a minimum initial subscription of SAR 10 million, while Class B is designed for investors with a minimum subscription of SAR 10,000. The fund is denominated in Saudi Riyals and offers subscriptions and redemptions twice weekly, subject to the fund’s terms and conditions. Albilad Capital has been appointed as the fund’s custodian, providing independent oversight in line with applicable regulatory requirements.
Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital, added: “Our investment framework integrates quantitative analysis with active fundamental research to support disciplined portfolio construction and risk management. By focusing on companies with sustainable dividend practices, the fund is structured to serve investors seeking income-oriented equity exposure within a professionally managed framework.”
Commenting on the launch, Ali Marshad, Deputy Group CEO - Buy Side at SICO BSC (C), stated: The launch of the SICO GCC Dividends Fund by SICO Capital reflects our continued commitment as a Group to expanding our investment solutions in line with the evolving needs of investors in Saudi Arabia. Through this new offering, which supports a more balanced portfolio construction approach, the Fund’s strategy is designed to play a dual role by enhancing yield through regular distributions from companies with stable returns, while focusing on reducing the relative impact of market fluctuations compared to growth strategies that invest in high-growth companies. The SICO Capital Equities Asset Management team aims to provide investors with access to dividend-focused equity opportunities across regional markets, enabling them to add an investment category that complements fixed income investments while contributing to building more diversified and balanced portfolios capable of delivering sustainable performance across different market conditions.”
With this third equities fund launch, SICO Capital continues to expand its suite of asset management offerings across the Group, providing clients with professional tools for wealth preservation and growth within the Saudi and wider regional capital markets. Detailed information regarding the fund, including the full prospectus and term sheet, is available on the SICO Capital website.