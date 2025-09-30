Sharaf DG revolutionises iPhone upgrades in UAE with guaranteed buyback

The GBB initiative has already been receiving an excellent response from customers
In a groundbreaking move, Sharaf DG has returned with the region’s most compelling way to own the latest iPhone - Guaranteed Buyback (GBB), now live with the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air. In its fourth year, Sharaf DG’s GBB customers can receive 75% of their iPhone’s invoice value back on their next upgrade, making it the highest value offered in the region.
Turning yearly upgrades into a smart, predictable spend, Sharaf DG is letting customers lock in a future value for their iPhone for up to three years. This innovative feature enables customers to upgrade at their convenience, without worrying about market swings.
Up to 75% back, guaranteed - Your future credit is fixed from day one.
Priority access - Be first in line at the next launch, with a device held in your name.
Start from just Dh100 - Activate GBB at checkout and future-proof your upgrade at a fraction of the cost.
Lock for up to three years - Upgrade when it suits you, with total flexibility.
As authorized Apple resellers, Sharaf DG’s promise is simple. Pay less to upgrade more often. With GBB, customers enjoy assured value, priority stock, and effortless finance options, all under one roof.
“Starting 19 September 2025, the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air roll out in stores with priority access for 2023 and 2024 Guaranteed Buyback subscribers, including a reserved unit as a special privilege” shared Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG.
“Apple launches are moments of cultural excitement. At Sharaf DG, our promise is to make every launch an experience and an investment. Technology is at its best when it gives you freedom. And this is our way of ensuring Apple fans in the UAE can secure today’s innovation for tomorrow’s upgrade, worry-free” he added.
With the launch of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 series, Sharaf DG is offering flexible payment options and special benefits for visitors to the country too.
Split payments with Tabby or Tamara - Pay in 4 plans that fit your budget.
Tourist VAT refund - Visitors can claim VAT refunds on eligible purchases for even more value.
Authorized Apple reseller - Genuine devices, expert advice, and Apple-aligned service standards.
With these compelling offers, Sharaf DG continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for Apple enthusiasts in the UAE and beyond. Visit Sharaf DG stores or Shop online at sharafdg.com
