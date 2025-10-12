Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Joyalukkas as new Brand Ambassador, elevating global appeal

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, is excited to reveal their new brand ambassador, the Lady superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The award-winning actor will bring her inimitable charisma to represent Joyalukkas jewellery’s timeless designs and inspiring legacy of craftsmanship across international markets.



This association brings together two icons that share a deep connection with perfection, authenticity, and grace. Samantha's endearing charm and savoir faire perfectly mirror Joyalukkas' journey of over three decades, built on artistry, trust, and an unwavering commitment to delighting millions of customers worldwide.



"Samantha embodies the spirit of the modern woman - confident, stylish, and truly distinctive. Her persona resonates deeply with our ethos of celebrating life’s treasured moments with fine jewellery,” said Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman, Joyalukkas Group. “We are honored to welcome her into the Joyalukkas family as we continue to inspire jewellery lovers across the globe.”



Sharing her excitement, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented:

"Jewellery has forever been a personal expression of who I am - a tale of emotion, celebration, and strength behind every piece. Joyalukkas embodies all these aspects, and more. I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that celebrates beauty with substance and inspires women everywhere to shine with confidence.”



The association will soon come alive through an integrated global campaign, where Samantha will represent Joyalukkas’ rich design heritage in her own special way and further elevate the brand’s universal appeal across global markets and cultures. The brand now will use two global icons to represent the brand worldwide i.e. Samantha & celebrated actor Kajol.