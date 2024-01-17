Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is organising the ninth edition of the Dubai International Projects Management Forum (DIPMF) in Dubai, which brought together thought leaders and experts to explore the transformative impact of technological convergences on various industries.
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, inaugurated the latest edition of the event.
‘Efficient tool’
The RTA-organised event is held in collaboration with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, and the Project Management Institute (PMI). The forum has attracted heads of government agencies and private entities besides project management experts from various countries.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “Project management has emerged as an efficient tool for structuring and managing operations within the public and private sectors. The swift pace of technological advancements has reshaped the fundamentals of project management, business, and the economy.
“At the forum, the emphasis is on implementing smart, sustainable, and innovative project management practices to secure optimal results. The ninth edition of the forum is a notable gathering of 2,700 project managers from across the globe, focusing on three key themes – Sustainability, Modern methods of project management, and Future trends and technology,” he added.
Masterclass sessions
On the opening day, the forum featured several key sessions, including future trends in project management, from project management office to value management office, sustainability and green project management, and project management offices and institutional transformation.
On the second day, the forum will discuss a variety of topics including agile transformation, digital twin and metaverse, leading mega projects and strategic transformations, a roadmap for economic and environmental prosperity, leading the future: visionary leadership for success, cinematic symphony: project management in film production, project and circular economy, breakthrough innovations and technologies in sports and sports medicine.
On the side-lines of the forum, several masterclasses were held on topics ranging from agile transformation, effective negotiation skills for business success, recovering troubled projects, project portfolio management, value delivery systems in projects, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data management.