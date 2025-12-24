Integration between almatar and ZenHR for business travel

Initiative enables companies to manage employee travel processes more efficiently
Almatar Group has announced the launch of a new technical integration with ZenHR, enabling companies to manage employee travel processes more efficiently by consolidating all travel-related steps into a single platform without the need to switch between multiple systems.
Through this integration, companies can now submit travel requests, approve them, book flights and hotels, track expenses, and manage business trips directly through ZenHR, leveraging the technical capabilities and services provided by almatar. This unified system helps reduce time and administrative procedures, ensuring that all trips are executed in accordance with each organization’s approved travel policies.
Abdulilah AlMehdar, B2B & Flight Managing Director at almatar, stated:
“At almatar, we are committed to delivering solutions that make travel easier. Our partnership with ZenHR streamlines the process for companies, allowing them to manage their employees’ business trips from a single platform in a seamless and convenient way. This isn’t just a technical enhancement, it's a practical step that helps organizations reduce effort and improve their business travel experience.”
The new integration provides companies with clear visibility over approval workflows and travel costs from the moment a request is submitted until bookings are finalized enhancing compliance with travel policies and giving management greater control over operational processes.
This collaboration reflects almatar’s ongoing efforts to expand its digital services and offer practical solutions that address corporate travel challenges, delivering a smoother experience for employees and operational teams without the need to rely on multiple platforms.
