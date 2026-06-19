POWERCHINA marks World Oceans Day with Mangrove Planting Drive in UAE

Following the planting, representatives from DECCA, ACWA Power, and SIDEM each delivered remarks, commending the success of the event and recognizing POWERCHINA sustained marine conservation efforts in the UAE over the years. In his closing address, Li Junqi noted that this marks the third consecutive year POWERCHINA has held a marine protection activity in the UAE around World Oceans Day, reaffirming the company's commitment to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities as a state-owned enterprise and contributing to the UAE's sustainable development vision.