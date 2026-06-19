POWERCHINA marks World Oceans Day with Mangrove Planting Drive in UAE

The initiative saw 501 mangroves planted at Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary
Dubai: In commemoration of the 18th World Oceans Day and China's 19th National Ocean Publicity Day, POWERCHINA led a mangrove planting initiative at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai on Monday morning. The community activity, themed "One Sapling Today, A Coastline for Millennia," was organized in partnership with the Hassyan 180 MIGD SWRO IWP, project developer ACWA Power, EPC consortium partner SIDEM, and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA), drawing approximately 40 volunteers from all participating organizations.
The event was attended by Abdulaziz Al Mahdi, CEO，Hassyan Water Company; Li Junqi, Vice President of POWERCHINA MENA; Song Shiying, ACWA Power's Project Director for Hassyan; and Olivier Rio, SIDEM's Site Manager.
Volunteers began the morning by donning matching uniforms before traveling to the Jebel Ali wetlands planting site. Under the on-site guidance of DECCA officials, participants received an in-depth briefing on the critical role mangroves play in carbon sequestration, coastal protection, and the preservation of marine biodiversity. Guided by specialists, they then planted the seedlings directly into the wetland soil.
A total of 501 mangrove saplings were planted at a site adjacent to the Hassyan project's marine dredging area. POWERCHINA used World Oceans Day as an opportunity to integrate ecological restoration into its broader project operations, embedding green development principles across every stage of construction.
Following the planting, representatives from DECCA, ACWA Power, and SIDEM each delivered remarks, commending the success of the event and recognizing POWERCHINA sustained marine conservation efforts in the UAE over the years. In his closing address, Li Junqi noted that this marks the third consecutive year POWERCHINA has held a marine protection activity in the UAE around World Oceans Day, reaffirming the company's commitment to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities as a state-owned enterprise and contributing to the UAE's sustainable development vision.
The event concluded with guests and volunteers stepping forward to sign their names on a marine conservation banner - a gesture symbolizing a shared pledge to protect the ocean and a continued commitment to its future stewardship.
This initiative reflects POWERCHINA ongoing efforts to deepen its localized social responsibility practices in the UAE, while actively supporting Sino-Emirati governmental cooperation and the UAE's energy transition strategy. Going forward, POWERCHINA says it will continue to champion green development and tell the story of Chinese enterprises fulfilling their ecological responsibilities on the global stage.
The event was also attended by staff from POWERCHINA MENA, the Hassyan Desalination Project team, and journalists from People's Daily.