Polynome Group to drive AI adoption among 1,500+ global leaders at Machines Can Think 2026

Alexander Khanin, Founder and Director of Polynome Group, commented: “AI should change how organisations set strategy, manage risk, and compete, yet many leadership teams are still expected to govern systems they do not fully understand. With 69% of organisations in the Middle East planning to increase AI investment in 2026, the leadership gap can widen. At Machines Can Think, Polynome Group is elevating the conversation on AI fluency, governance, and executive decision-making, equipping leaders to move from blind adoption to confident execution.”