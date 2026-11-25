Award for more than three decades of leadership in attracting international investment
Philippine real estate executive William Thomas F. Mirasol has been named CEO of the Year at the Asian Business Leader of The Year awards, recognising more than three decades of leadership in attracting international investment, building partnerships and connecting investors with Philippine real estate opportunities.
Mirasol received the award on 29 October 2026 at Taj Dubai Business Bay. He is Vice Chairman of Federal Land, Inc., GT Capital Holdings’ real estate development arm, and President of Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG). His career spans senior leadership roles at Federal Land NRE Global, Federal Land, Ortigas Land and Ayala Land, combining business growth with talent development and team empowerment.
As Chief Executive for Sales and Marketing of Ayala Land’s Residential Business Group and President of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., he led more than 18,000 people and an international sales network across the United Kingdom, United States, Italy, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, connecting investors and overseas Filipinos with Philippine residential opportunities.
As Chief Operating Officer of Ortigas & Company, now Ortigas Land, he helped double net income in 2016 and 2017, contributing to record performance in 2018.
Mirasol joined Federal Land in 2019 and assumed its presidency in 2020, at the onset of the pandemic. During his tenure, consolidated net income increased 365 per cent in the first nine months of 2022. GT Capital credited him with driving the company’s growth and strengthening its position as a multi-award-winning property developer. He oversees international partnerships and joint ventures with Nomura Real Estate, ORIX, Hyatt Hotels and Isetan Mitsukoshi, as well as local partners Ayala Land and SM Development Corporation, bringing international expertise and investment to landmark developments.
Among his significant achievements was taking the Federal Land–Nomura partnership from vision to execution. He helped establish FNG through its legal structuring and operational setup, described as the largest real estate joint venture between Philippine and Japanese companies. In May 2026, FNG received five honors at the 2026-2027 Asia-Pacific Property Awards, becoming the Philippines’ most-awarded developer.
“The independent jury’s selection of William Thomas Mirasol as CEO of the Year reflects his exceptional leadership, strategic foresight, remarkable achievements, and the transformative impact he has created within his organisation and the broader business community,” said Dr R. L. Bhatia, Founder of Asian Leadership Awards and the World Sustainability Congress. He said the programme’s 24-year legacy recognises leadership contributing to business growth and the national economy.
Mirasol said: “Some of the greatest opportunities in life begin with someone else’s confidence in us. I am deeply grateful to my Chairman, Alfred V. Ty, for his vision and inspiration, and to Francis Sebastian, GT Capital Chairman, for his wisdom and guidance. I share this recognition with my colleagues at Federal Land and Federal Land NRE Global, and the people I have worked alongside throughout my career.”
“There are young people in our organisations today who will accomplish far more than we have imagined. Some may not yet realise what they are capable of. Giving them our trust and an opportunity, just as someone once did for us, may be one of our most meaningful contributions as leaders,” he added.