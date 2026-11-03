Pay10 announces strategic partnerships at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, advancing the UAE’s digital payments ecosystem

Harry Gill, Founder & Chairman, Pay10, said: “The UAE has laid the foundations for the future of finance, and our goal is to make it accessible to everyone. Pay10 is building a UAE-based alternative payment ecosystem that brings together domestic payment infrastructure, Open Finance, accounts, cards and merchant solutions. Our partnerships with GEMS, Jumbo Electronics, Bikanervala, Allday and Just Gold reflect growing confidence in this vision. We remain committed to advancing the UAE’s financial ambitions through a connected, interoperable ecosystem built to scale globally.”