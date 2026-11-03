Pay10 announces strategic partnerships at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, advancing the UAE’s digital payments ecosystem

Partnerships with GEMS, Jumbo Electronics, Bikanervala, Allday support instant payments
Pay10, a UAE-regulated financial technology company, today announced a series of strategic partnerships, commercial agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026. The announcements mark a step towards expanding digital payment choices and supporting the UAE’s transition towards real-time, interoperable and account-based payments, in alignment with the Central Bank of the UAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) Programme.
Pay10’s partnerships with leading brands, including GEMS, Jumbo Electronics, Bikanervala, Allday, Just Gold and Save In Gold, span education, retail, food and beverage and specialised commerce. With live deployments already in place at GEMS, Bikanervala, Allday and Just Gold, Pay10 is extending its payment ecosystem across everyday consumer and business transactions.
Pay10 brings together instant payments, Open Finance, digital accounts, domestic card infrastructure and merchant payment acceptance through an integrated platform.
Directly integrated with Aani, Pay10 enables instant payments and supports account-based payment experiences. Its Open Finance capabilities allow consumers to securely connect supported bank accounts, access consolidated financial information and monitor spending through one application. Its Jaywan issuance capabilities also enable eligible wallet customers to access domestic card payments across POS terminals, ATMs and e-commerce channels.
For merchants, the platform offers multiple payment acceptance options, including Pay by Pay10, Pay by Bank, card acceptance, interoperable QR payments, payment links and digital payouts. Its proprietary POS application, QR and soundbox solutions are supported by an in-house Terminal Management System.
Through supported account-based payment methods, merchants can access funds in real time, helping improve cash flow and reduce payment acceptance costs, with potential savings of up to 70% in applicable use cases. Pay10 also reports transaction success rates of over 90% across its integrated technology infrastructure.
The partnerships with GEMS and Jumbo Electronics aim to expand digital payment choices and improve collection efficiency across education and consumer retail. Existing deployments with GEMS, Bikanervala, Allday and Just Gold demonstrate the application of Pay10’s payment solutions across different commercial environments.
Allday, a leading convenience chain in the region, presents an opportunity to explore the impact of digital payment solutions across high-frequency, small-value transactions.
Pay10 also announced several MoUs to explore emerging financial use cases. Its partnership with Yalla Financial Solutions, part of Fintra Holding, will explore bank-account-based wallet funding through Open Finance.
Additionally, our collaboration with TotalPay will enable TotalPay to access Pay10’s merchant payment acceptance capabilities through its technology platform and integrations. The partnership aims to expand merchant payment choices and simplify the adoption of emerging payment solutions.
Dr. Waleed Sadek, Founder & CEO of Yalla Financial Solutions, said: “We are pleased to explore this strategic collaboration with Pay10, reflecting our shared vision of building a more connected and accessible financial ecosystem. Through Open Finance and account-based wallet funding, we aim to unlock new opportunities for seamless digital payments and enhance the financial experience for businesses and consumers across the region.”
Pay10’s strategy aligns with the Central Bank of the UAE’s FIT Programme through the adoption of domestic payment infrastructure, including Aani, Jaywan and Open Finance. By investing in direct infrastructure connectivity and proprietary technology, the company aims to support greater interoperability, financial inclusion and more efficient payment experiences.
Harry Gill, Founder & Chairman, Pay10, said: “The UAE has laid the foundations for the future of finance, and our goal is to make it accessible to everyone. Pay10 is building a UAE-based alternative payment ecosystem that brings together domestic payment infrastructure, Open Finance, accounts, cards and merchant solutions. Our partnerships with GEMS, Jumbo Electronics, Bikanervala, Allday and Just Gold reflect growing confidence in this vision. We remain committed to advancing the UAE’s financial ambitions through a connected, interoperable ecosystem built to scale globally.”
Our collaboration with TotalPay will enable it to access Pay10’s payment acceptance capabilities for merchants through TotalPay’s technology platform and integrations. The partnership aims to expand merchant payment choices and simplify the adoption of emerging payment solutions.
With further agreements, product launches and integrations in development, Pay10 aims to expand its consumer and merchant capabilities across the UAE and international markets.