Papa Johns and PJP Investments Group extend Middle East franchise partnership through 2036

“Papa Johns has built a distinctive position in the international pizza category through a franchise model centered on strong local operators,” said Todd Penegor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Papa Johns. “PJP has been an important partner in growing the brand across the Middle East, and this 10-year extension reflects our shared commitment to long-term growth in the region. Expanding the partnership to include Iraq, alongside the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and India, underscores our confidence in the Middle East as a strategic market for Papa Johns.”