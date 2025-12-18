OQ commissions the Ladayn Polymer Programme at Suhar Industrial City

Total investment in the programme’s current operational phase stands at approximately OMR 40 million, comprising OMR 21 million in local investment and OMR 19 million in foreign direct investment, reflecting a balanced partnership between national and international capital. Once fully operational, the programme is expected to generate approximately 435 direct employment opportunities, in addition to hundreds of indirect jobs across supporting supply chains and industrial services. The programme also unlocks new participation channels for small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling their integration into industrial value chains and strengthening their competitive positioning.