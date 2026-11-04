OneRoyal celebrates 20 years of success in Istanbul with a luxurious gala honouring partners and clients

OneRoyal’s Brand Ambassador, football legend, World Cup Golden Ball Winner, and coach of the Uruguay national team, Diego Forlán, also commented: “Twenty years is a massive milestone. It takes commitment, dedication, and hard work to perform at such high levels for so long. It’s also not something that can be achieved alone. Success like this is a testament to the strong relationships OneRoyal has built with its partners and clients. It’s proof of the trust and loyalty the company has earned over the years from providing quality service. I was honoured to attend this event as Brand Ambassador. It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and clearly showed how much OneRoyal values and appreciates the people that have contributed to its success."