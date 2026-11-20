The survey also raises questions about whether businesses have adequately budgeted for implementation. Only 4.3% of respondents had approved and allocated budgets before the pilot phase, while 87% had either not initiated budget discussions or were still considering them informally. Implementation costs extend beyond service provider licences to ERP integration, testing, training, archiving and ongoing operations. "A CFO needs to budget for the entire process, not just the go-live stage. The investment should account for the people, systems and controls needed to manage exceptions and reconciliation as part of day-to-day finance operations," Archit said.