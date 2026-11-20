ClearTax survey finds businesses lagging in operational preparedness
Omani businesses are facing a significant gap between understanding mandatory e-invoicing requirements and being ready to implement them, raising concerns over potential disruptions as the Sultanate prepares for its next compliance deadlines in 2027.
A survey by global tax compliance technology company ClearTax found that enterprises recorded an overall e-invoicing readiness score of just 54.02%, with shortcomings in technology infrastructure, financial processes and implementation planning. The findings are based on responses from more than 80 senior finance leaders across Oman, surveyed ahead of the August 2026 pilot phase. At that stage, 95.7% of respondents had yet to contract an accredited Application Service Provider (ASP), while 73.9% lacked fully automated capabilities to generate compliant electronic invoices. The figures reflect the pre-pilot position rather than the current readiness of all Omani businesses.
The findings come as Oman moves towards the next stages of its Fawtara programme. Under the revised timetable announced by the Oman Tax Authority, businesses with annual taxable supplies of OMR 5 million or more are scheduled to comply from April 1, 2027, followed by those below the threshold from October 1, 2027. Although regulatory awareness scored 64.7% in the survey, technical readiness stood at 58.7%, organisational preparedness at 48.7%, and process maturity at just 44%. The disparity highlights gaps in the technology, budgets and internal processes needed for compliance.
Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax, said the challenge extends beyond connecting accounting systems to the government's e-invoicing framework. "The findings point to a gap between awareness and action," he said. "For business leaders, this is a reason to act early, not panic." He urged companies to assess their ERP systems, identify data gaps and test complex transactions before implementation. The survey also found that 56.5% of respondents had not planned for ongoing e-invoicing operations, including managing rejected invoices and reconciling financial records.
The implications could extend beyond regulatory compliance. Invoice processing delays, unresolved errors and additional manual work could disrupt billing and collection cycles, particularly for businesses handling large transaction volumes. Credit notes, intercompany transactions and foreign-currency invoices are among the areas requiring more extensive testing. The report cites an anonymised finance controller at a pilot-phase enterprise who reported a backlog of rejected credit notes just two weeks after go-live, with no clear owner to manage the resolution queue.
"For a CFO, the key question is whether the finance team can track an issue from the moment it arises through to its resolution. Someone needs to take ownership, understand the impact on the financial records and make sure the outcome is reconciled. That's what makes the process reliable, even after go-live," Archit said.
The survey also raises questions about whether businesses have adequately budgeted for implementation. Only 4.3% of respondents had approved and allocated budgets before the pilot phase, while 87% had either not initiated budget discussions or were still considering them informally. Implementation costs extend beyond service provider licences to ERP integration, testing, training, archiving and ongoing operations. "A CFO needs to budget for the entire process, not just the go-live stage. The investment should account for the people, systems and controls needed to manage exceptions and reconciliation as part of day-to-day finance operations," Archit said.
Oman's experience carries lessons for other Gulf economies pursuing digital tax reforms. Saudi Arabia has already implemented mandatory e-invoicing in phases, while the UAE is preparing for its own rollout. Gupta said e-invoicing should be seen as an opportunity to strengthen financial controls, not just a technology exercise. "The regional lesson is to see e-invoicing as a change to how finance operates, not just a technology connection," he said. Stronger data management and automated reconciliation could help businesses identify discrepancies earlier, reduce manual intervention and strengthen audit readiness.
While the survey establishes a pre-pilot baseline, it does not measure improvements in readiness since August 2026. “For finance leaders, the key question is whether readiness has moved beyond assessment to actual execution. Have the systems been tested? Have complex transactions been mapped? Is there clear ownership for exceptions and reconciliation?" Archit said.
For businesses approaching the 2027 deadlines, the bigger test will be whether they can consistently manage compliant invoicing without disrupting day-to-day financial operations.