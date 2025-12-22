Nolte Küchen closes 2025 with Dh250 million in sales

Across its active regions, Nolte Küchen recorded Dh250 million in sales, supported by a healthy mix of 45 per cent retail and 55 per cent project demand. The company delivered more than 3,000 kitchens across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa alone, reflecting strong operational scale. In the UAE, Nolte FZE confirmed an investment of more than Dh25 million to expand its long-term presence in the market. The company also achieved direct market entry and was appointed the exclusive kitchen supplier for MERED’s ultra-luxury tower, ICONIC Residences, designed by Pininfarina. With the UAE’s premium kitchen segment projected to reach $200 million by 2030, the kitchen designer is intensifying its regional investment strategy.