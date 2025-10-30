New Check Trusty platform connects residents with verified home improvement professionals

Emad Maktari, Founder & CEO of Check Trusty, explained: “As UAE residents spend more than ever on home improvements, they need experts they can trust to make that investment worthwhile. And with so many people relocating, expectations are higher than ever. Most expats are used to being able to browse reviews, portfolios, and credentials before choosing a service. In a world where we automatically check reviews before booking a hotel or a restaurant, and taxi drivers can even rate their customers, it doesn’t make sense that we don’t do the same for companies entering our homes. These important decisions shouldn’t feel like a gamble.