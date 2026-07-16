Nathan Group announces Dh4.5 billion payroll milestone as it marks 15 years of HR services growth

Payroll is one of the most critical and demanding business functions in any organisation
Nathan Group has announced that it has surpassed Dh4.5 billion in payroll processing, achieving the milestone in July 2026 as the company celebrates its 15th year of operations.
The achievement reflects the scale of its payroll and HR services business and underscores the growing demand among employers for integrated workforce management solutions that combine payroll, compliance and HR administration under a single operating model.
Payroll remains one of the most critical and demanding business functions that organisations entrust to external providers.
Accuracy, compliance, timeliness and operational consistency are essential, leaving little room for error. Reaching Dh4.5 billion in payroll processing represents more than transaction volume, it reflects the systems, expertise and operational infrastructure required to manage complex workforce requirements at scale.
The milestone comes at a time when businesses across the region are increasingly looking to simplify workforce operations. Rather than relying on multiple service providers and disconnected systems, organisations are seeking integrated solutions that offer greater visibility, stronger compliance and clearer accountability across payroll and human resources.
Nathan Group's growth reflects this broader shift in employer priorities. Over the past 15 years, the company has expanded from a UAE-based HR services and manpower provider into a regional organisation offering managed HR services, payroll technology and business support solutions.
By bringing these functions together within a unified operating model, the company aims to help businesses streamline workforce management while improving operational efficiency.
The Dh4.5 billion payroll milestone also demonstrates the confidence clients place in the company's ability to manage one of the most business-critical functions.
Payroll today extends well beyond salary processing, encompassing employee onboarding, statutory compliance, reporting and workforce administration. As these responsibilities become increasingly interconnected, businesses are placing greater value on providers capable of delivering end-to-end HR and payroll services.
Industry demand continues to evolve in this direction. Employers are under growing pressure to improve operational efficiency without compromising regulatory compliance or employee experience. This has accelerated the adoption of integrated HR service models that combine technology with managed service delivery, reducing administrative complexity while providing organisations with greater operational control.
Nathan Group believes its continued investment in technology, service delivery and workforce solutions has positioned the company to support these changing business requirements. The company's expanding payroll portfolio reflects not only operational scale but also a long-term commitment to building capabilities that support businesses as workforce management becomes increasingly digital and interconnected.
Commenting on the achievement, the company said the Dh4.5 billion payroll milestone marks an important chapter in Nathan Group's growth journey while reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, technology-enabled HR and payroll solutions for organisations across the region.
As businesses continue to modernise workforce operations, Nathan Group sees increasing opportunities to help organisations simplify payroll, strengthen compliance and integrate HR functions through a unified service model.
The milestone serves as both a reflection of the company's growth over the past 15 years and a foundation for its continued expansion in the evolving HR services landscape.