Moviedom launches Indian Film Festival of Dubai

Three-day showcase of cinema, music and influencers with web3 ticketing
Dubai: Moviedom, the Dubai-based blockchain-powered entertainment ecosystem, today announced the launch of the Indian Film Festival Dubai (IFFD) - the first of its kind in the city. This recurring three-day annual event will celebrate Indian cinema, music and digital creators. The inaugural edition will take place from 5-6-7th February 27, with the venue to be announced shortly.
The festival will feature premieres, awards, networking sessions, industry panels and live performances in a polished format designed to stand out on the global calendar. Awards will honour outstanding movies, musicians and influencers, reflecting the evolving landscape of entertainment consumption where storytelling, music and digital voices intersect.
In a pioneering move, tickets will be available for purchase using Moviedom's native currency $MDOM in addition to traditional payment methods. Paying with $MDOM will offer audiences a preferential discounted rate compared to standard fiat pricing, providing a more affordable entry option through the platform's fractional ownership ecosystem. Exact discount levels and redemption terms will be confirmed by end of this month.
Dubai's strategic position as a bridge connecting Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, combined with the deep and growing UAE–INDIA cultural and economic ties, provides an ideal platform. The large Indian diaspora and strong institutional goodwill ensure a ready audience and meaningful opportunities for cultural exchange.
"The Indian Film Festival Dubai will promote Indian cinema and talent on the global stage, foster closer India–UAE cultural ties, generate tourism and media coverage, and help discover and elevate new voices," said Hira Bulani, Founder and CEO of Moviedom.
"By embracing films, music and influencers in one high-profile event - and offering discounted tickets when purchased with $MDOM - we are creating a dynamic, inclusive space that mirrors how audiences engage with entertainment today , a seamless fusion of web 2 infrastructure and web3 technology ."
Moviedom's existing relationships with established filmmakers strengthen the festival's credibility. Acclaimed director Kabir Khan serves as Chief Creative Mentor, while Together Pictures - the UAE-based production and development company co-founded with Kabir Khan, internationally renowned director-producer Peter Ho Sun Chan and Indo-Sino filmmaker Prasad Shetty - further anchors the initiative in professional industry expertise.
As one of Moviedom's six core entertainment pillars alongside global movies, music, mini-multiplexes, mega events and a film-making academy , the Indian Film Festival Dubai ( IFFD) aligns with the company's Fan2Founder vision of empowering creators and audiences alike.
Further details on programming, submission guidelines, award categories, and a prime confirmed venue will be released in the coming months. Industry professionals, creators and media are invited to stay connected via Moviedom's official channels for updates.