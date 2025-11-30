Mouza Al Otaiba: The 54th Eid Al Etihad affirms the UAE’s success in achieving excellence and leadership

Nation celebrates progress in economy, innovation, and women’s empowerment
Abu Dhabi: Mouza Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba, Founder and CEO of Al Otaiba Inma Group, affirmed that the celebration of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad coincides with the nation’s continued success in achieving leadership and excellence across various sectors. The UAE now tops major global indicators in economy, innovation, women’s empowerment, higher education, global soft power, digital competitiveness, and more—placing it among the world’s most advanced countries.
On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, Al Otaiba said: “We extend our congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE—may God protect him—along with members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the beloved people of the UAE and all residents of this blessed land on the 54th Union Day. May God return this occasion upon us with goodness, progress, and success.”
She added: “We also extend our congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad. We highly value her significant and vital role in supporting the Union’s journey and in dedicating continuous care and attention to Emirati women over the years by encouraging and empowering them across all fields and sectors.”
Al Otaiba continued: “Over the past five decades, the UAE has devoted great attention and care to Emirati women in various fields. This has contributed to elevating the status of women, enabling them to assume leadership positions that qualify them to be true partners in the nation’s ongoing journey of development, progress, and prosperity.”
Al Otaiba emphasized on this occasion the importance of preparing and empowering male and female entrepreneurs in the economic sector, and guiding them in ways that match their capabilities and potential—especially those who possess financial wealth but lack sufficient knowledge of the investment tools available in the country.
She stressed that proper training and presenting suitable investment ideas to them—whether through entering specific sectors or investment funds, will generate further financial and economic growth and activity, ensuring that these funds and assets are utilized optimally in sectors that deliver high returns and great benefits to entrepreneurs and investors from among UAE nationals, both men and women.
She noted that there are many emerging sectors in which creativity and innovation can flourish through investing in artificial intelligence tools, technology, and digital transformation, enabling the national economy to achieve even greater growth and development.
Al Otaiba explained that the United Arab Emirates has enacted legislation and provided wide-ranging opportunities for the youth of the nation, empowering young men and women to be key contributors to sustainable economic development and to launch pioneering projects that allow them to demonstrate their capabilities and support their growth and expansion in the future.
Al Otaiba praised the humanitarian efforts and foreign aid provided by the United Arab Emirates since its founding to support economic growth in developing countries and to provide essential social services to local communities whose living conditions require improvement.
She stated that the UAE aims, through this foreign aid, to reduce poverty, promote peace and prosperity, and stimulate mutually beneficial economic relations by supporting trade and investment ties with developing nations.
Al Otaiba explained that the UAE’s experience in supporting the people of Gaza represents a global model in humanitarian relief. The assistance provided by the UAE to the Strip has served as a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian families.
She emphasised that the UAE has been among the most prominent and consistent supporters of Gaza since the outbreak of the war, offering comprehensive aid to those affected amid a humanitarian catastrophe that has severely impacted children, women, and youth and reached the level of famine.
She noted that the UAE’s charitable hands have extended across continents to assist victims of earthquakes, floods, and natural disasters in Türkiye, Syria, Afghanistan, and many countries in East Asia and Africa. These efforts have helped the people of those nations face the difficult conditions they encountered and provided essential medicine and food needed to combat disease and hunger.
