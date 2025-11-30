Mouza Al Otaiba: The 54th Eid Al Etihad affirms the UAE’s success in achieving excellence and leadership

She added: “We also extend our congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad. We highly value her significant and vital role in supporting the Union’s journey and in dedicating continuous care and attention to Emirati women over the years by encouraging and empowering them across all fields and sectors.”