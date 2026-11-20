MITHRA Metals unveils strategy to transform regional mining opportunities
MITHRA Metals Holding Ltd., an Abu Dhabi-based private investment firm focused on mineral resources across Africa and the Middle East, participated in The Mining Show 2026, held on 16 and 17 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, presenting its investment strategy designed to address a gap in the regional mining sector.
While major GCC mining investors typically focus on established resources, advanced-stage developments or producing assets, earlier-stage projects often require substantial capital, technical expertise and systematic evaluation before becoming attractive to institutional investors.
MITHRA Metals positions itself between these stages, identifying promising mineral opportunities and advancing them towards the technical maturity required for larger-scale investment.
MITHRA Metals’ strategy is built around three principles: Select, Secure & Develop.
The firm targets projects with the potential to establish recoverable in-situ mineral resources valued at $3 billion or more, while prioritising opportunities capable of achieving first-quartile operating costs within their commodity markets.
Its geographical focus includes the Arabian-Nubian Shield and Mozambique Belt, with the Central African Copperbelt representing a potential future expansion.
Unlike passive investment models, MITHRA Metals increasingly targets majority ownership positions, enabling it to influence geological evaluation, project development and the selection of mining and processing solutions.
"Across the GCC, significant capital is available for established mining assets, but promising projects often need substantial technical work before reaching that stage. Our role is to bridge that gap by selecting, securing and developing opportunities towards investment readiness," said Armen Madatyan, Director of MITHRA Metals.
MITHRA Metals’ investment approach is supported by in-house geological expertise and hands-on exploration capabilities.
At its Moyale nickel-cobalt project in Ethiopia, the company reports completing 37 drill holes totalling approximately 4,200 metres, with its strongest reported intercept reaching 4.10% nickel over 15.7 metres from surface.
In Mozambique, MITHRA Metals is evaluating the Mutala lithium-tantalum project alongside the concession holder, with plans to reassess historical exploration using modern geological and metallurgical techniques.
"In Ethiopia we've hit 4.1 percent nickel right from surface, and in Mozambique we're bringing Soviet-era tantalum work up to modern standards," said Ermias Kassa, Senior Geologist at MITHRA Metals.
These activities illustrate MITHRA Metals’ approach to reducing geological uncertainty and preparing selected projects for subsequent development stages.
MITHRA Metals’ participation in The Mining Show provided an opportunity to present its investment philosophy to industry stakeholders and potential partners.
The firm focuses on commodities essential to the energy transition and industrial transformation, guided by long-term fundamentals rather than short-term price movements.
By combining investment capital, technical capabilities and active project development, MITHRA Metals aims to help bridge the gap between early-stage mineral opportunities and the advanced projects sought by larger GCC investors, contributing to a more connected and sustainable regional mining investment ecosystem.
For more information, visit www.mithrametals.com.