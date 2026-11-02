The Middle East’s next energy advantage won’t be built on capacity alone

Industrial AI redefining energy leadership through smarter investments, greater efficiency
Across the GCC, investments are being made in increasing the capacity and diversifying the energy mix as well as critical infrastructure. This is clearly shown by the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 through which the UAE plans to make investments worth Dh150-200 billion by 2030.
However, considering the geopolitics of the day, increased demand and constraints on operational cost, the question is not only how much capacity can be built. It is about how smartly this capacity will be invested in, managed and optimised.
Decades old way of measuring energy leadership by production capacity, reserves and infrastructure investment is important but no longer sufficient to measure competitiveness.
For example, look at asset management and investment plans. Organisations should be constantly weighing different factors against each other.
Energy companies today must make long-term and complex decisions where to invest, the priority assets, infrastructure life extension plans maintaining reliability with costs. This is where Industrial AI becomes a strategic priority.
The true value of Industrial AI lies in connecting intelligence across the entire asset lifecycle. By integrating asset information, predictive intelligence, and decision making, companies can take control of their critical infrastructure proactively. For energy and utilities companies managing large, capital-intensive portfolios, this can fundamentally change how decisions are made.
Consider asset investment planning. Organisations must continually balance competing priorities, including reliability, cost, risk, sustainability and long-term performance.
Through IFS Copperleaf’s AI-powered Asset Investment Planning capabilities, businesses can evaluate thousands of investment scenarios, understand trade-offs and prioritise capital where it delivers the greatest value.
But investment planning is only one part of the equation. Once assets are operational, maintaining performance and minimising downtime become equally critical.
With predictive maintenance technology, organisations can predict any possible failure that might interfere with their operations. Using Intelligent Planning, Scheduling and Optimisation will enable better utilisation of field personnel and resources, whereas Operational Intelligence will help quickly solve any operational challenges. Individually, these capabilities increase efficiency, while collectively, they link the investment plans with operations for improved reliability and productivity of assets.
In asset-intensive sectors, even small gains in availability, efficiency, or the life span of assets can lead to tangible business value.
It is an opportunity that IFS sees with Industrial AI, where the goal is to empower organisations with decision-making skills that will enable them to achieve measurable business results.
As leading experts in the energy industry meet at ADIPEC 2026, the conversations must explore how intelligence can boost reliability, increase efficiency, and add value to critical energy infrastructure. It means wiser investment choices for energy businesses, minimized risks, and higher profits.
The Middle East has the ambition, investment and infrastructure to shape the future of global energy. The next competitive advantage will come from how intelligently it puts those assets to work.
- By Rahul Misra, SVP & Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, IFS