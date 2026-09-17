Metra and GoldCoin Labs open new chapter in digital gold finance

Metra’s broader objective is to explore how Metra Gold may support real financing, trade and settlement needs across the gold value chain. The UAE, an important global center for gold trading, refining, storage, logistics and re-export, is envisioned as a central hub for gold supply-chain finance and cross-border trade. Potential applications include trade finance supported by gold inventory or gold in transit, working-capital support through refining and delivery cycles, and cross-border B2B settlement.