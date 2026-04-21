Mbank announces new board of directors to strengthen governance and accelerate growth in digital banking services

Move in in line with UAE’s vision to build a competitive and sustainable digital economy
Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank, has announced the appointment of its newly formed Board of Directors in a strategic move that reflects the bank’s strong commitment to implementing the highest standards of corporate governance and accelerating its growth trajectory, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive and sustainable digital economy.
The new Board comprises a distinguished group of leaders with extensive cumulative experience across the financial, investment, and economic sectors, further strengthening the bank’s ability to execute its ambitious strategies and reinforce its position within the digital banking industry.
The Board of Directors will be chaired by H.E Tariq Ahmed Al Masoud, with H.E Ghannam Butti Khalaf Al Mazrouei serving as Vice Chairman. Board members include H.E Meera Sultan Mohamed Al Suwaidi, H.E Mohamed Juma Saeed Al Shamsi, H.E Mohamed Hamad Al Mehairi, Mr. Abdullah Humaid Matar Al Mazrouei, and Mr. Obaid Helal Mohammed Al Kaabi.
The Board members bring diverse professional expertise spanning business, economics, the financial sector, corporate management, and governance, in addition to strong experience in strategy development, operational efficiency enhancement, and institutional innovation. This diversity will enrich the bank’s operating model and support the achievement of its future goals.
The bank stated that this new Board formation reflects Mbank’s vision of empowering individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises through innovative and accessible digital banking solutions, enhancing financial inclusion and supporting the UAE’s transition toward a digital economy. It also aligns with the bank’s plans to expand its branch network across the UAE and strengthen its presence in digital financial services.
As part of its commitment to supporting national talent, the bank announced plans to increase Emiratisation within its workforce to 40% during the next phase. This reflects its dedication to attracting, developing, and empowering Emirati talent within the banking sector. The bank also continues to support UAE nationals through integrated solutions and services, including alignment with national programs and initiatives, as well as the Wage Protection System (WPS) under Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, contributing to financial stability and supporting the business environment in the UAE.
The bank added that the next phase will focus on accelerating investment in financial technology, developing advanced digital products, and delivering a seamless and secure banking experience, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the national banking sector and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for financial innovation.