Mbank announces new board of directors to strengthen governance and accelerate growth in digital banking services

As part of its commitment to supporting national talent, the bank announced plans to increase Emiratisation within its workforce to 40% during the next phase. This reflects its dedication to attracting, developing, and empowering Emirati talent within the banking sector. The bank also continues to support UAE nationals through integrated solutions and services, including alignment with national programs and initiatives, as well as the Wage Protection System (WPS) under Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, contributing to financial stability and supporting the business environment in the UAE.