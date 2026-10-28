LXA appoints new projects director as it focuses fully on project management in the Middle East

James Brooks, Projects Director at LXA, added: “Clients deserve to feel confident that their goals can be achieved with the right team around them. On highly individual projects, that means giving them clear direction and advice so they can make the right decisions with our guidance. We are also committed to ensuring clients receive the best value. Our cost management offering helps them understand expenditure, assess proposals and ensure their investment delivers the quality and outcomes they expect. I look forward to working closely with clients, designers and contractors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to bring those projects to life.”