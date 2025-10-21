LEGALFLY enters Middle East in partnership with The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum

“LEGALFLY’s privacy-focused AI tools can speed up contract reviews from weeks to minutes, shorten vendor onboarding by up to 50% and help meet global compliance standards. By uniting Seed Group’s local expertise with LEGALFLY’s novel solutions, we believe this partnership will enhance legal operations in Dubai and the MENA region, enabling businesses to grow quickly and confidently,” said Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. He affirmed, “The company is a welcome addition to our portfolio of innovative partners across industries and scales.”