Kuwait Fund inaugurates solar power plant in Turkiye to support Syrian refugee crisis response

Renewable energy initiative strengthens Turkiye-Kuwait ties amid refugee support efforts
The Kuwait Fund for Development participated in the inauguration of a Solar Power Plant Project in Kahramanmaraş Province in the Republic of Türkiye.
The project forms part of a grant extended by the Kuwait Fund to the Republic of Türkiye, represented by the Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Municipality, for contribution to the Turkiye refugee and resilience plan in response to the Syrian crisis and the implementation of sustainable development projects aimed at strengthening the resilience of host communities and addressing social and economic challenges.
The project was inaugurated under the patronage and in the presence of Fırat Gorgel, Mayor of Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Municipality, with the participation of a delegation from the Kuwait Fund for Development and the attendance of Ambassador Mohammed Marzouq Al-Shabou, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of Türkiye.
The project aims to generate electricity from renewable energy sources to meet the heating and cooling needs of camps and temporary accommodation facilities, while also reducing energy consumption, lowering carbon emissions, and promoting the use of renewable and sustainable energy sources. The solar power plant is located in the Pazarcık district and has a maximum generation capacity of 6 megawatts.
The Kuwait Fund allocated $4 million for the construction of the solar power plant inaugurated today. The grant, with a total value of $10 million, also finances three other projects: the Children’s Library and Arts Center, the Guidance, Counselling and Career Planning Center, and the Youth and Sports Center.
In his remarks during the inauguration ceremony, Fırat Gorgel, Mayor of Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Municipality, emphasized that the Kahramanmaraş Solar Power Plant represents a significant addition to the city’s sustainable development efforts. He expressed his appreciation for the financial support provided by the Kuwait Fund for Development, which contributed to the implementation of this vital project.
He added that the project reflects the depth of friendship between the Republic of Turkiye and the State of Kuwait and demonstrates the importance of international cooperation and partnerships in supporting development projects with lasting impact.
For his part, Ambassador Al-Shabou stated, in his speech, that the project embodies the commitment of the State of Kuwait, through the Kuwait Fund for Development, to supporting sustainable development projects that strengthen the resilience of host communities in addressing challenges and contribute to improving the quality of services provided to them.
The project forms part of the Kuwait Fund’s ongoing efforts to support development initiatives related to the Syrian refugee crisis, contributing to improved living conditions and enhanced stability in the affected areas.