Kuwait Fund for Development inaugurates Gbarnga–Salayea Road, breaks ground on Salayea–Konia Road

Liberia celebrates milestone in infrastructure with Kuwait Fund support
The Kuwait Fund for Development participated in the inauguration of the Gbarnga–Salayea Road Project in the Republic of Liberia, alongside a groundbreaking ceremony for the Salayea–Konia Road Project. This forms part of the Fund’s continued efforts to support infrastructure projects and promote sustainable economic and social development in friendly countries.
The inauguration ceremony took place on 28 July 2026 in the presence of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Liberia, ministers and senior officials, as well as representatives of the development institutions participating in the financing of the project. The Kuwait Fund was represented by Thamer Al-Failakawi, Director of Operations, and Nawaf Al-Dabbous, Senior Engineering Adviser.
The 81-kilometre Gbarnga–Salayea Road Project aims to improve Liberia’s road network, reduce travel time and transportation costs, and enhance access to markets and essential services, thereby supporting the economic and social development of communities located along the route.
The Kuwait Fund contributed to the financing of the project through a loan of 5 million Kuwaiti dinars, equivalent to approximately $16 million dollars, signed in 2016. The project was jointly financed with the Government of the Republic of Liberia, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Saudi Fund for Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.
In his remarks during the inauguration ceremony, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Liberia said: “Today marks another defining moment in Liberia’s journey of renewal and transformation. This is not just about road construction, it is about relationship. On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, I extend my deepest appreciation to the Kuwait Fund for Development for its steadfast friendship and confidence in Liberia. These investments are building far more than roads. They are creating opportunities for farmers, traders, students, businesses and families. They will connect communities, expand economic opportunities and improve the quality of life of our people. Together we are laying the foundation for a more connected, prosperous and united Liberia.”
In his remarks at the ceremony, Thamer Al-Failakawi, Director of Operations, stated that the project represents an important milestone in the cooperation between the Kuwait Fund, the Government of the Republic of Liberia, and the participating development institutions. He noted that it reflects the importance of development partnerships in implementing projects that serve communities and support sustainable economic and social development.
Al-Failakawi added that the project represents a tangible outcome of this cooperation, reaffirming the Fund’s commitment to continuing its partnership with the Government of Liberia and its development partners towards completing the remaining sections of this important corridor.
The event also included a groundbreaking ceremony for the 50-kilometre Salayea–Konia Road Project, which forms the second section of the corridor. The Kuwait Fund is contributing to the financing of the project through a loan of 4 million Kuwaiti dinars, equivalent to approximately 13 million US dollars.
The new project is a continuation of the Gbarnga–Salayea Road Project and will contribute to the further development of the corridor, strengthen connectivity between regions, and support transport and trade within Liberia and with neighbouring countries.
The Kuwait Fund’s cooperation with the Republic of Liberia dates back to 1978, when it began supporting the country’s transport sector through the financing of road projects. In 2011, the Fund also provided technical assistance of 423,215 Kuwaiti dinars for the preparation of the technical and economic feasibility study and preliminary design for the Gbarnga–Voinjama road corridor.
The Kuwait Fund has extended four loans to the Republic of Liberia, in addition to one technical assistance operation. This reflects the Fund’s continued commitment to supporting Liberia’s development priorities and financing infrastructure projects.