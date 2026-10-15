Kuwait Fund for Development inaugurates Gbarnga–Salayea Road, breaks ground on Salayea–Konia Road

In his remarks during the inauguration ceremony, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Liberia said: “Today marks another defining moment in Liberia’s journey of renewal and transformation. This is not just about road construction, it is about relationship. On behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, I extend my deepest appreciation to the Kuwait Fund for Development for its steadfast friendship and confidence in Liberia. These investments are building far more than roads. They are creating opportunities for farmers, traders, students, businesses and families. They will connect communities, expand economic opportunities and improve the quality of life of our people. Together we are laying the foundation for a more connected, prosperous and united Liberia.”