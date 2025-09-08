Kijamii rebrands to bring cultural resonance to brands and drive growth in the MENA region

Kijamii, one of the MENA region’s leading independent advertising agencies, has completed a major rebranding and restructuring initiative to reinforce its commitment to delivering Work that Works across the region. With a strong presence in Riyadh, Dubai, and Cairo, the agency is doubling down on the markets and audiences that have driven its success for over 14 years.



The restructure builds on years of growth, refining Kijamii’s model with a sharper regional focus and a unified leadership team spanning the three regional offices. By streamlining its services and strengthening the roles of its senior leaders, the agency has reinforced its ability to scale impact across markets, while staying agile, independent, and creatively driven.



“This rebranding tells the story of both our past and our future, a story of bringing cultural resonance to brands across the MENA region since 2011. Our ambition remains to be the region’s most trusted partner, helping brands achieve measurable growth and impact,” said Bassem Elhady, Executive Chairman of Kijamii.