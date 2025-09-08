Kijamii rebrands to bring cultural resonance to brands and drive growth in the MENA region

This comprehensive approach drives the agency’s ability to create 'Work that Works'
Kijamii, one of the MENA region’s leading independent advertising agencies, has completed a major rebranding and restructuring initiative to reinforce its commitment to delivering Work that Works across the region. With a strong presence in Riyadh, Dubai, and Cairo, the agency is doubling down on the markets and audiences that have driven its success for over 14 years.
The restructure builds on years of growth, refining Kijamii’s model with a sharper regional focus and a unified leadership team spanning the three regional offices. By streamlining its services and strengthening the roles of its senior leaders, the agency has reinforced its ability to scale impact across markets, while staying agile, independent, and creatively driven.
“This rebranding tells the story of both our past and our future, a story of bringing cultural resonance to brands across the MENA region since 2011. Our ambition remains to be the region’s most trusted partner, helping brands achieve measurable growth and impact,” said Bassem Elhady, Executive Chairman of Kijamii.
“As the advertising landscape rapidly evolves, with AI transforming how we think, speed cycles, and scale, Kijamii embraces this momentum with a clear philosophy: driven by people, powered by AI.”
“Today, with this restructure in place, and a super-strong leadership team, we are properly geared to build on our existing momentum,” said Bahy Abo El-Ezz, Co-Founder and CEO of Kijamii. “We’re set to significantly boost our regional growth, driving even greater success and impact.”
Kijamii’s evolution strengthens its position in its sports and entertainment offerings, a space the agency has been shaping with global brands like LaLiga, EA Sports, and Netflix, among others. By tapping into everyday fandom, Kijamii crafts campaigns that resonate deeply, bridging passion points between audiences and brands, from stadiums to streaming screens.
At the heart of Kijamii's operations lies its foundational DNA pillars:
Data & Insights Driven: Harnessing data to inform strategies and campaigns.
Strategic Agility: Adapting swiftly to market changes and client needs.
Creative Adaptability: Fostering creativity that resonates with diverse audiences.
Culture Resonance: Creating work that connects deeply with our local audience.
Digital Nativity: Embracing the digital landscape to enhance brand visibility.
Measurable Growth: Ensuring campaigns deliver quantifiable results.
This comprehensive approach drives the agency’s ability to create “Work that Works” - campaigns that not only captivate but also deliver measurable business impact.
“We don’t just play it safe; we take risks and deliver meaningful work while staying true to our values,” said Bassel El Sawy, Regional COO. “As the advertising world talks of mergers and acquisitions, we proudly stand independent, growing with a clear vision and bold ambition across the region.”
“This restructuring is, in reality, a retooling of our arsenal of talents and services to serve as foundational layers for our continued expansion and growth in MENA,” said Omar Shoeb, KSA Managing Director. “Our success in availing our unique mix of informed marketing and advertising services in the Saudi Arabian market helped supercharge our vision for a wider regional presence.”
“Over the past decade, advertising has shape-shifted into countless forms and formats, and so has our work, and my definition of what it means to be creative in the here and now. We aim to continue shaping the advertising landscape in MENA by nurturing talent, fostering collaboration, and creating work that makes a difference,” said Zeyad Salem, Executive Creative Director. “At the end of the day, our goal remains simple and clear: to create work that works.”
Kijamii’s transformation underscores its dedication to pushing boundaries, building meaningful partnerships, and setting new benchmarks in the advertising industry. With a focus on measurable growth, the agency invites clients and collaborators to join its mission to drive meaningful impact across the region.
